Another recent pedestrian death with the standard TPD response when the driver is not impaired - speed was not a factor. We of course cannot know if the pedestrian darted into oncoming traffic, making it impossible to stop, regardless of the speed. However, the majority of Tucson drivers go a minimum of 10mph above the posted limit, and most of the major arterial streets are 35-40mph. At 10 over, it is an extra 60-65 feet required to stop. That could definitely be the difference between avoiding the person and not. Traffic engineers have established the speed limits based upon various criteria. Unclear who determined that exceeding them by 10mph was acceptable for Tucson, but maybe it's time to rethink that position for the safety of everyone on our roadways.
Sherry Kay
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.