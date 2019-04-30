As a person who is required to be in an area between Wetmore and Prince and west of Oracle, I have had two instances where I was driving which I would consider close calls with pedestrians. In both case the street lighting was non existent.
The first one was close enough that I really started watching more closely when I'm in the area. In that case a woman was legitimately crossing at a side street just north and east of Roger. That street had no crosswalk or lighting but the woman was headed east across the side street right at the corner at exactly the time I was making a left turn off of Roger. Fortunately I was going slow.
I thought afterwards about the situation and came to suspect that many of these streets are poorly lit due to Tucson's policy (which I support) of being a "dark city" in support of astronomy. Am I wrong or is it due to an impecunious situation at the city's coffers?
Don Thompson
Marana
