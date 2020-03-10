Letter: Pedestrian Safety

I continue to read about pedestrians being injured and killed by drivers. Then I read an article from the local police or sheriff about how we can act more safely. However, law enforcement never take any responsibility for pedestrian safety. I have witnessed in one week on Ina between Thornydale and Old Father, two Marana Police cars and one Tucson Police car each stop for a person crossing mid-block on Ina. They let the person cross and then leave the scene. Not one Officer stopped the individuals and tell them that what they were doing is dangerous. I agree that drivers should be more aware of pedestrians, but Police should also be enforcing the law. When a pedestrian gets hit, it affects more than just the pedestrian, it affects the driver and the driver's family. Citing people for jaywalking may save someone's life. POLICE - DO YOUR JOB.
Lewis Du Pont
Northwest side
