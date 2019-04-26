I find the latest discussion of pedestrian safety interesting in that I believe that most are missing a much larger important point. Most accurately point out the poor driving habits of many local residents. Speeding and running red lights are significant issues. Why is it that we have this problem? I would say that it is a direct result of the short sighted decision years ago to eschew limited access through ways and force all traffic to city streets. Now we are widening “city streets” into six lane, high speed, raceways. It is no wonder that we find this incompatible with pedestrian traffic. My suggestion would be to stop widening city streets and build separate limited access roadways to move the bulk of our traffic around town. Drivers will appreciate by-passing the red lights and pedestrians will find less congested intersections. Everyone wins.
Bert Fredericksen
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.