Re: the April 21 article "As pedestrians die, city accommodates bad drivers."
I wish to commend Tom Steller on his timely article on pedestrian safety. I hope he will do a follow up one on the lack of consequences facing drivers who strike pedestrians, even in crosswalks as long as they stay at the scene and cooperate. It feels as though the act of crossing a street on foot or by bicycle is a criminal act, even at a crosswalk. With our hot climate, I wonder how many drivers have considered how taxing it can be for some pedestrians to walk that extra quarter mile to the ‘dangerous crosswalk’ while they zip by in air conditioned vehicles. We need more crosswalks, not fewer, and they need better and safer designs. And we need some legal ramifications for careless drivers who have not learned to be alert to non-vehicular traffic. Maybe there needs to be some public interest education of drivers, reminding them they are in part responsible for the safety of more vulnerable road users.
Donna Straib
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.