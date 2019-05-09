Re: the May 7 letter "Pedestrians aren't to blame."
Rational thought is NOT synonymous with callousness. If roads existed for the "purposes" the writer contends, roads would look like the "River Loop Trail." NO--roads primary purpose is to get 2-3-4 thousand pound vehicles from A-B as efficiently as possible. No one is advocating mowing down pedestrians (that would be callous). It's hard to deny that staying out of the road means you aren't likely to be struck by a vehicle.. The driver of the car that was involved in the death certainly made a bad choice by leaving. However, making a bad choice doesn't mean he was at fault for the collision. The white Cobalt was wrong too. Flesh, blood and bone always lose when in conflict with steel. Victims are often those that make bad choices. I am unwilling to join their ranks, I'm unwilling to be a victim.
Ed Murphy
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.