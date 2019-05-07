I was stunned by the callousness of Mr. Murphy’s response to Steller’s pedestrian death editorial. Roads exist for people, regardless of whether they're traveling by car, bicycle, bus, wheelchair, stroller or foot. They exist for comradery and commerce at stores, restaurants and other spaces. The sidewalks that line them are for bus travelers, runners, shoppers and schoolchildren. They are far more than mere paths for conveyance from A to B.
My husband didn't see or hear the car that hit and killed him on Campbell Avenue. He certainly wasn't able to “stop and/or turn on a dime” to avoid his killer. The one who “turned on a dime” was the driver, who fled the scene.
Crossing a street is not “stupid.” Stupid is the driver of the white Cobalt I saw today who swerved into the middle lane at the crosswalk by UMC, speeding through the red light as a woman stepped off the curb. “Stupid” is blaming the victim, like in Mr. Murphy’s “ancient times.”
Paula Cortes
Midtown
