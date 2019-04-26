The pedestrian has ninety percent of the responsibility for making sure it is safe to cross a street in a crosswalk. When the green cross street light goes on it only means that it is their turn to cross. It does not mean that it is safe to cross. When not in a crosswalk the responsibility is one hundred percent.
There are too many inattentive drivers whose attention is no further than the hood of their vehicle. There are too many drivers in a hurry with no place to go. There are too many pedestrians walking with their attention on their smart phones and have no idea where they are or what they are doing.
Lets all be smart out there.
Ted Gemoets
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.