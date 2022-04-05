Letter: Pedestrians

I would like to add another perspective to the problem of pedestrians being hit by cars. When I was growing up, you crossed the street at your own risk. When you drove, you recognized that you were no match for a truck, and when you walked you knew that you had to look out for cars. Nowadays, with crosswalks, safety lanes and crossing lights, the younger among us frequently don't even look at the traffic and enter the street assuming drivers will pay attention to the situation. I see this all the time (along with headsets). This is obviously not to excuse drivers, but it is a consideration.