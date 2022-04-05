 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Pedestrians

  • Comments

I would like to add another perspective to the problem of pedestrians being hit by cars. When I was growing up, you crossed the street at your own risk. When you drove, you recognized that you were no match for a truck, and when you walked you knew that you had to look out for cars. Nowadays, with crosswalks, safety lanes and crossing lights, the younger among us frequently don't even look at the traffic and enter the street assuming drivers will pay attention to the situation. I see this all the time (along with headsets). This is obviously not to excuse drivers, but it is a consideration.

John Morgan

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Tucson Treasure

This past Sunday we were treated to an outstanding performance of the musical, Rent, put on by the Arts Express Theatre. After many years of m…

Letter: Republican follies

Republicans are at it again. They ignore real problems like homelessness, climate change and refugees. Those problems are hard!

Letter: Post-voting restrictions?

I don't want to give anyone ideas, but last night I dreamed that the Arizona legislature made it illegal to have any facial expression other t…

Letter: A Reality Check

Karrin Taylor Robson's "For Governor" commercials raise a number of questions. First, if elected, how will a state governor finish the border …

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News