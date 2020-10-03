 Skip to main content
Letter: pedestrians
Letter: pedestrians

There has got to be something done about the streets of Tucson when it becomes to pedestrians. Every day you hear about some one getting killed or seriously injured. Cars do not pay attention to the cross walk . they will run a cross walk even when the pedestrians have the right of way . there has got to be an something done to keep cars more watchful. Some just do not care. These streets are dangerous to the Tucson public. Way to many lives are being takin

because people are to much in a hurry to get where they need to be.

cheryl Leo

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

