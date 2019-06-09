Here's how. LOOK!
I came here from NY/CT and was amazed at the way people here walk in traffic. I watched dumbfounded as one shopper after another walked out of a store and directly across the roadway to the parking lot without looking at all. Sure you have the right-of-way but a little common sense would go a long way. There is not that problem in NY because if you did that there someone would be pulling what's left of your carcass out of the cars grill. People back east know to look before you cross. Nothing is going to change here unless people LOOK!
James Galvin
Sahuarita
