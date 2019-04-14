Re: the April 7 article "Peer support one pillar of mental health recovery."
Thank you for your story on mental health.
Proper treatment, education and ending stigma are essential to managing the symptoms of mental illness. No-fault mental illness is biological and in many cases can be treated successfully.
Our son was diagnosed with schizophrenia in college. He received tremendous help from the medical community, family, friends, and NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness).
NAMI originated in Madison WI in the 1970s, founded by mothers at a time when mothers were blamed for the mental illnesses of their children. Uniting to support one another and learn more to best help their children, they began an organization that today has thousands of members worldwide.
Through his perseverance and with the support of others, our son overcame stigma, recovered from substance abuse, finished college, and became a valued employee and community member. He is symptom-free today.
However, the ongoing journey to help people living with mental illness is not over.
Love, understanding and education are still needed.
And, we must end stigma.
Frank Ryan
Midtown
