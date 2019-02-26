Ms. Spitz wrote that she made the decision to permanently ban Non Sequitur because "This was a case of someone deliberately sneaking in language he well knew no legitimate newspaper would print". However she also wrote Miller said "he meant to erase the coarse language and that he never intended it for public consumption", which contradicts Ms. Spitz's conclusion that he was deliberately being sneaky. So presumably Ms. Spitz does not believe Miller's explanation, even though she states "Miller has apologized and pointed out he has never done such a thing in his 30-year career". Given his track record, is it not more likely that this was indeed unintentional? He is an experienced cartoonist who had to know this language would never fly, and that among his many readers someone would object. So I think this is another unfortunate example of zero-tolerance, where track record and apologies don't matter. As someone else wrote, a temporary suspension would better fit the magnitude of the offense. Please keep Non Sequitur.
Dennis McRitchie
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.