Letter: Pence and sheriff patrol cars
Letter: Pence and sheriff patrol cars

On Tuesday there were over 40 patrol cars from the Pima County Sheriff's Office on Sunrise Road. I learned they were there as a sign of support for the President. Since this was a political event who paid for the cars? And did the current Sheriff ok this. When I drove pass the line of patrol cars I thought they were looking for a criminal. If so it was in the wrong direction.

Coralie McGuire

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

