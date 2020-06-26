Letter: Pence Event at La Paloma Will Place More Of Us At Risk
Letter: Pence Event at La Paloma Will Place More Of Us At Risk

I am a proud Tucson native, military veteran and the daughter of a Covid -19 survivor, Thanks to the dedicated professionals at TMC, my 93 year old mother survived this horrific illness.

During my mother’s time in Intensive Care, I witnessed our community come together and make many sacrifices to flatten the curve and keep Covid-19 from overwhelming our hospitals. Sadly, during this same time I was deeply dismayed to see a complete lack of a Federal strategy to reduce the spread of the disease. Instead, both President Trump and Vice President Pence have flaunted CDC guidelines and local requirements, holding political rallies and events.

On June 30th, Mr. Pence will be holding a large event- Faithful America, at the La Paloma. Will Pima County safety guidelines be adhered to? How will local event workers be protected? This event will put more of us in Tucson at risk and La Paloma should be ashamed for hosting it.

CDR Priscilla Mendoza USN (Ret)

Priscilla Mendoza

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

