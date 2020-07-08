Letter: Pence in Tucson
This will be the second time in one week we taxpayers are paying the costs for a political rally that flaunts the separation of church and state. On Tuesday Vice President Pence will be in Tucson for a Faith in America event. Booking is through events.donaldjtrump.com. One religious sect is growing in power under this administration. While they champion the Bible they conveniently miss John 8:44: “You are of your father the devil, and your will is to do your father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, and does not stand in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks out of his own character, for he is a liar and the father of lies”. What can be clearer after 19,127 lies and 125,000 deaths from Covid-19? Their self-identified Chosen One is evil. Protect our lives and our freedom of religion: vote them out of office.

Dee Maitland

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

