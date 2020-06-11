Letter: Pending Virus Crisis

There was a need to open the economy in Arizona. Unfortunately, Governor Ducey did so prematurely and without safeguards in effect. We opened without adequate testing, contact tracing, and isolation procedures. The Governor encouraged the use of masks and social distancing, but failed to make it mandatory.
We are now experiencing the effects of those mistakes. We lead the country in percentage of increase in virus cases. Hospitals are on the verge of being overwhelmed.
Governor Ducey should be communicating immediately with his constituents and sharing how he plans to deal with this pending crisis.
Stuart Sellinger
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!