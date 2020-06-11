Letter: Pending Virus Crisis
View Comments

Letter: Pending Virus Crisis

There was a need to open the economy in Arizona. Unfortunately, Governor Ducey did so prematurely and without safeguards in effect. We opened without adequate testing, contact tracing, and isolation procedures. The Governor encouraged the use of masks and social distancing, but failed to make it mandatory.

We are now experiencing the effects of those mistakes. We lead the country in percentage of increase in virus cases. Hospitals are on the verge of being overwhelmed.

Governor Ducey should be communicating immediately with his constituents and sharing how he plans to deal with this pending crisis.

Stuart Sellinger

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Huckelberry critics

Within the past two months I have listened to one critical speaker and read two critical comments of Mr. Huckelberry. Three I have worked with…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News