Letter: "People are pandemic'd out," says Trump in Tucson stop: October 20, 2020

Poor Donald – he and his supporters are tired of the pandemic! We are all tired, but most of us are trying to be responsible. The President chose to “downplay” the pandemic in January, ignored CDC guidelines, and failed to create a responsible COVID plan. We now have a national health and economic disaster. Trump and his supporters continue to mock and ridicule responsible behaviors that will save lives and help our economy recover. His crowds and supporters are AOK when he lies, makes stuff up, and demeans best in the world health professionals/scientists and institutions with vile, divisive, and disgusting language.
Yes, we are all tired, but this is where we are: we have a President who is incompetent and has willful disregard for science and facts. He has failed to protect, serve, and lead our country.
Kathy Krucker
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
