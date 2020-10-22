 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: "People are pandemic'd out," says Trump in Tucson stop: October 20, 2020
View Comments

Letter: "People are pandemic'd out," says Trump in Tucson stop: October 20, 2020

Poor Donald – he and his supporters are tired of the pandemic! We are all tired, but most of us are trying to be responsible. The President chose to “downplay” the pandemic in January, ignored CDC guidelines, and failed to create a responsible COVID plan. We now have a national health and economic disaster. Trump and his supporters continue to mock and ridicule responsible behaviors that will save lives and help our economy recover. His crowds and supporters are AOK when he lies, makes stuff up, and demeans best in the world health professionals/scientists and institutions with vile, divisive, and disgusting language.

Yes, we are all tired, but this is where we are: we have a President who is incompetent and has willful disregard for science and facts. He has failed to protect, serve, and lead our country.

Kathy Krucker

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Vote for Mark Kelly

Can't decide if you should vote for Mark Kelly or Martha McSally for your next U. S. Senator? Let me help you. I don’t think I’ve seen a nasti…

Local-issues

Letter: Yes On Prop 481

What if you had done a good job budgeting your money, keeping your expenses in check, taking care of your assets, and planning for rainy days,…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News