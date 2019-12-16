Letter: People Commit Crime for Drugs, What will they do for Food?

I was reading that 30,000 Arizonans will lose their SNAP (food stamps) benefit because of Trump administration rule changes.
Most of these 30,000 are young healthy males who for some reason can't or won't find a job. Kicking them off SNAP will probably not make them a whole lot more employable, What are these people going to do when they are hungry and broke?
Some will just starve. Some will do whatever it takes to keep from starving.
Everyone knows young males are the most likely group to commit almost any crime you can name. I think it is a guy thing. It is extremely common for some folks to do all sorts of terrible crimes to feed their drug habits. What are these newly hungry people going to do when they need to feed their bellies? Are we really ready to accept this in America?
Graeme Williams
Southeast side
