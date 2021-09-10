Letter: People losing confidence in the president

The president is being pummeled by both left- and right-wing media. The public is losing confidence just when the president needs our support on issues that will define the United States for the next century.
Sure, I'd like to see Afghan women get equal rights--but first let's get equal rights for American women. Sure, I'd like to get the last American out of Afghanistan, but I suspect most of those people could have gotten out six months ago.
Sure, I'd like to keep 15,000 military personnel in Afghanistan, but that is not essential to U.S. interests--not when we have drones that can carry a warhead. In fact, I could never understand the obsession with Afghanistan--a few dozen terrorists working out on a jungle gym. The 9/11 terrorists came from Saudi Arabia, developed the plan in Germany, and got flight training in the U.S.
People, get behind the president. His success is our success.
Robert Mann
Northwest side
