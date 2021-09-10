 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: People losing confidence in the president
View Comments

Letter: People losing confidence in the president

  • Comments

The president is being pummeled by both left- and right-wing media. The public is losing confidence just when the president needs our support on issues that will define the United States for the next century.

Sure, I'd like to see Afghan women get equal rights--but first let's get equal rights for American women. Sure, I'd like to get the last American out of Afghanistan, but I suspect most of those people could have gotten out six months ago.

Sure, I'd like to keep 15,000 military personnel in Afghanistan, but that is not essential to U.S. interests--not when we have drones that can carry a warhead. In fact, I could never understand the obsession with Afghanistan--a few dozen terrorists working out on a jungle gym. The 9/11 terrorists came from Saudi Arabia, developed the plan in Germany, and got flight training in the U.S.

People, get behind the president. His success is our success.

Robert Mann

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Bishop Weisenburger

Congratulations to Bishop Weisenburger for finally stepping up to actually aid in the fight against COVID-19. I applaud his action in denying …

Local-issues

Letter: Too many people

As a 50-year-plus citizen of Tucson I'm finally writing of something that's been on my mind for years. Many years ago I traveled by car from A…

Local-issues

Letter: Minimum wage

Joshua Jacobsen is to be congratulated for writing an intelligent, nuanced editorial on the minimum wage proposals currently being thrashed ov…

Local-issues

Letter: Hoffman imprecise

Jonathan Hoffman's opinion essay on herd immunity is overly nitpicky about what it takes to create herd immunity and is a sidewise boost to th…

Local-issues

Letter: Appreciation

Faithfully they come, week after week, rain or shine. The drivers slowly move the big trucks along, allowing time for the automatic arms to re…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News