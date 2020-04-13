Letter: People need relief
Letter: People need relief

I have been affected by COVID-19 when it comes to my employment. I am the sole caretaker and provider for my 8 yr old daughter. I am unable to pay my rent and my leasing company, AZ 1st Realty Management, refuses to offer any real relief even though I've explained I can't work due to my child being home. They're offering a predatory payment arrangement which would raise my rent by $140 every month for the next 6 months—in the middle of a global pandemic. I've already applied for unemployment without a response. Gov. Ducey needs to assure that people in my situation get some assistance. The leasing office has stated the executive order the governor issued doesn't apply to them as they're a private owned company. I urge Gov. Ducey to provide guidance on how we should handle this.

Jameela Hill

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

