Letter: People Transit

Sitting in traffic today saw a 40 passenger Transit Bus go by. Imagined no more than 5 or so passengers were on that bus. The vehicle was obviously a very very expensive piece of equipment for 5 people. People Transit has always been close to my heart as I remember the time I could not afford a car and took the bus to work every day at the factory. Is there a better way? Perhaps a subsidy for Uber/Cab Companies of say half their expenses would provide for door to door service for a reasonable cost. Financing? Simple tax on tires (would tax electric vehicles as well as internal combustion vehicles). Let the county administer this? Help for transit employees to purchase their own vehicles when jobs are lost?