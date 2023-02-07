I recently found out that people who drive aggressively in parking lots can't be given citations for "Reckless driving". That is wrong in so many ways. I live at an apartment complex, and because some of my fellow tenants have small children, I absolutely avoid moving fast when I am in my car. Also, driving fast in a parking lot is an indication, that a person has engaged in irresponsible conduct. If you hit another car in a parking lot you deserve to pay more for "auto insurance". What's really disturbing is that the people who drive this way often are old enough to know better. If you're 44 don't drive like you are 16.