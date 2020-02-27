Letter: People who fight for Palestinian rights are not anti-Semitic
Letter: People who fight for Palestinian rights are not anti-Semitic

Re: the Feb. 25 article "People who fight for Palestinian rights are not anti-Semitic."

The op-ed by Brooke Hotez and Margaret A. Waskow whitewashes the clear anti-semitic posture of both their organization (Jewish Voice For Peace) and the Boycott, Divest and Sanctions movement. Space prevents a detailed review of the anti-semitic statements and actions. However, two points can be made: 1- Dr. Miriam Elman gave a detailed presentation on the UA campus on Sunday re JVP on this topic. I'd guess that the sponsor The Arizona Center for Judaic Studies can provide specific information on the presentation. 2- Please check the JVP website for its continuing support of the fallacious and widely refuted Deadly Exchange video accusing Israel Defense Forces of training US police departments in how to kill civilians and protestors.

Ronald Bechky

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

