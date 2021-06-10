Letter: People's will subverted

A majority of the people spoke. The politicians don't like it and are trying to subvert the peoples will. They should be ashamed. The governor's Flat Tax is nothing more than an attempt to limit Prop 208 by capping the max rate. The State has too much tax money? There are plenty of things the money could be used for. How about more State assistance to help fix crumbling City and County infrastructure? Perhaps though, maybe the most pressing, is just to save all that money for what appears to be the coming water crisis. Given AZ's uncapped growth and sprawl, it's possible a monumental water project, bigger than the CAP, could be in Arizona's future!
Thomas George
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.