Re: Arizona lawmakers criticized for taking payments during breaks

With a lousy $24,000 salary, it’s kind of hard to criticize the Arizona legislators for cheating on their Per diem like naughty schoolboys. On the other hand, most of them are vacuous, bumbling idiots who have no business holding public office much less getting paid for it.

When they decide to stop playing political games, approve the governor’s appointees, and act in the best interest of their constituents, maybe the governor can stop vetoing all the nonsense they keep passing on to her.

Maggy Zanger

Midtown