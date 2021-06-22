Letter: "Perfect Storm"

Let's see, we have a dullard governor who has shown he is willing to let people die to appease monied interests.
We have a Covid varient right here in Pima county which is more virulent than any others before.
We have 25,000 or so kids coming back to school in 8 weeks. Kids who have shown they value beer busts more than anything else.
We have a general populace of science denying, Covid denying, politicized anti vaxxers as demonstrated by our low vaccinated rate when vaccine shots go begging.
Sounds like a "Perfect Storm" to me, and we know how that ended...or do we ???
Timothy Canny
Oracle
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.