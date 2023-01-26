 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Performance of Tucson Public Schools

Re: the Jan. 24 article "TUSD schools with D, F grades from state to set improvement plans."

Is there any excuse for a Tucson public school to receive a D or F rating from the state? Maybe. But should there be one?

Many Tucson public schools receive A+ ratings, with Math and Reading scores well above 80%. So, what reason could there be for ANY Tucson public school to fail in this regard?

Many would say that the issue “is complicated.” Many others would say “let’s bring the principals of high performing schools into the lowest performing schools in order to increase student performance.” I am of the latter group.

Mary Jo Swartzberg

SaddleBrooke

