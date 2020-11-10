Letter: Perhaps Districts Can Provide Effective School Leadership Programs

Great educational leaders at the site level have a vision as to what they want their schools to be and must be able to get voluntary support from their staffs to accomplish their vision. Too often site level administrators attempt to force and/or command that their staffs buy into their vision--- the biggest mistake they make.
School districts need to have a true strategic plan that drives what the district want to accomplish, then hire leaders with visions that fit within the district’s strategic plan. Within a district’s strategic plan should be data driven methods to get, maintain, and improve school leadership training on a continuous basis.
While states such as Arizona may have ”a fragmented system for developing principals” that Ms. Francis points out, there is no reason why school districts need to settle for such fragmented systems or wait for Arizona to develop such programs.
Craig Whaley
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!