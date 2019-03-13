The permitting of Rosemont Mine is a Death of Many Dreams - dreams of defending our public lands for the welfare of the public, of preserving rare birds and wildlife and the pristine natural areas they inhabit, of maintaining natural watersheds and clean ground water resources for all living beings, of living in a Democratic society where the people have control over their fate, and of a government that supports and protects our local tourist economy rather than permitting it to be destroyed.
After 20-plus years of constant destruction, noise, and pollution, the Santa Rita Valley will be left with a vast chemical “lake,” 1/2 mile deep and 1 mile wide, surrounded by 4,000 acres of enormous rubble fields that will, allegedly, drain water from this area forever. For a preview, look into the massive environmental impact that Hudbay Minerals has created in Manitoba and Peru.
Whatever laws or traditions or thought processes permit this devastation MUST BE CHANGED! This is WRONG. Paradise lost.
Peggy Hendrickson
Green Valley
