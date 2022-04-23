Letter: Perpetual Gun Insanity

As usual, we have seen multiple mass shootings in the recent past. The 2nd Amendment fanatics have proposed a bill in the AZ House to remove tax from gun sales, as guns are “essential”.

Apparently these folks believe we are in Ukraine and being besieged by Putin’s thugs.

I have been a gun owner for over 55 years. I have watched the gun freaks make every inane argument against reasonable laws for gun ownership. Yet, I am again, stunned by these idiots believing that the cure to gun violence is more guns. It is just like arguing that gasoline is the cure to a kitchen fire.

Too bad there is not an intelligence test for our representatives. That is supposed to be judged by the voters. In AZ they keep the voters uneducated so they win elections.

Jeff Rayner

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

