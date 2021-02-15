Letter: Personal character is revealed by COVID

Covid reveals character, I’ve found. It reveals maturity, integrity and sense of social responsibility. I’m humbled by healthcare workers and thousands working overtime to organize and bring us vaccines. I’m deeply grateful to those putting themselves in harm’s way daily to help us keep food in the pantry and provide services we take for granted. Paycheck or not, it’s been risky, and we are truly blessed by them.
In contrast, Covid reveals the character of those refusing to wear masks or, despite data, gather indoors when interaction outdoors in Tucson is not exactly a hardship.
Then there are those who are lying, using connections to jump the line and receive a vaccination they’re not yet due, taking a shot belonging to another. Is this white privilege personified or just pure narcissism. Is one life more important than another? Covid fatigue affects everyone; what one does with it certainly is revealing.
Nancy Jacques
Northeast side
