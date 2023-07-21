Yes, we live in a desert and yes, we’re suffering from a 20-year drought and yes, nearly every stream and river in the west has already been dammed up. Arizona took an 18% cut in Colorado River water last year and will probably being taking another 13% cut this year. So, what are we going to do? How about accepting personal responsibility to conserve water.
Las Vegas Metro in the last 20 years has reduced water consumption by 30% while population increased by 750,000, proving people can make a difference using common sense conservation methods: fix leaky pipes, run washing machines and dish washers on full loads, install low-flow toilets, don’t take long showers, water at night using a drip system, don’t water sidewalks or roads.
None of these require much of an investment. With a modest investment harvest rainwater or xeriscape your yard.
The government can’t solve all our problems, so let’s suck it up and do our share!
Leadawn Anderton
Southwest side
