Letter: Personal Responsibility
Letter: Personal Responsibility

Re: the Nov. 28 article "Think before donating; people of color need healthier food."

Really?! Now, we're supposed to discriminate what foods we donate to various peoples! If people are receiving food from food banks, it means they are HUNGRY. Everyone has a choice of what they consume. What has happened to personal responsibility? In reading many of the letters to the editor, personal responsibility is not a part of their daily life. As adults, take responsibility for your own decisions regarding your health and lifestyle.

Louise Nath

Benson

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

