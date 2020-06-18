Letter: Personal responsibility
Listen, Tucsonans. You have choices. Don’t wait for the government and business world to make shopping in Tucson safe for you.

Wear your mask. When you enter a place of business and see lots of unmasked faces you must leave and check out their competitors. If possible, tell the manager why you are leaving.

There are places to shop where masks as well as social distancing and careful hygiene are the rule. Find them. When possible, tell the manager why you are choosing to shop there.

This is worth trying. Don’t wait for government or business to mandate the wearing of masks. They have other interests.

Patricia Leveque

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

