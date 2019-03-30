I felt the loss along with so many others when I read the news of the passing of the great Pete Cowgill. For so many years we Tucsonans had the great pleasure to enjoy vicariously the adventures of Pete and his lucky travel companions all over the mountains and deserts of the southwest. He inspired so many of us to try to follow his example and generations have learned to love the outdoors on account of Pete. I still treasure my old copy of his guide to hiking the Catalinas with his pal Eber Glendening. I was delighted to officiate at Pete's wedding when he was in his 80's (and fit with a firm shake and big smile). Thank you. We will remember you Pete.
Paul Simon
Northwest side
