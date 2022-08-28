Letter: Petitions and Direct Democracy

In “Voucher Petition Drive Meets Foe,” Tim Steller reports on protests urging people to not sign the petition to refer the universal voucher expansion bill to the ballot. He reports that proponents of universal school vouchers are “…outraged that Save our Schools think they know what’s best.”

Both supporters and opponents of vouchers think they know what’s best. Placing the issue on the ballot allows the majority to decide. This right to direct democracy is spelled out clearly in the Arizona Constitution, Article 4.

Let’s be clear: Signing the petition is not a vote. It does not mean you support or oppose the voucher bill. It means that you are concerned enough about this issue to place it on the ballot where it will be decided by majority vote in the 2024 general election. By obstructing the signature collection process the protesters are denying Arizona citizens their Constitutional right to direct democracy.

Opportunities for signing the petition are at teamsosarizona.com.

GREER WARREN

Midtown