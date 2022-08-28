 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Petitions and Direct Democracy

  • Comments

In “Voucher Petition Drive Meets Foe,” Tim Steller reports on protests urging people to not sign the petition to refer the universal voucher expansion bill to the ballot. He reports that proponents of universal school vouchers are “…outraged that Save our Schools think they know what’s best.”

Both supporters and opponents of vouchers think they know what’s best. Placing the issue on the ballot allows the majority to decide. This right to direct democracy is spelled out clearly in the Arizona Constitution, Article 4.

Let’s be clear: Signing the petition is not a vote. It does not mean you support or oppose the voucher bill. It means that you are concerned enough about this issue to place it on the ballot where it will be decided by majority vote in the 2024 general election. By obstructing the signature collection process the protesters are denying Arizona citizens their Constitutional right to direct democracy.

People are also reading…

Opportunities for signing the petition are at teamsosarizona.com.

GREER WARREN

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Election deniers

I keep waiting for Kari Lake and Mark Finchem to question the results of the last election. Of course, they support Trump, a chronic liar comp…

Letter: climate change

The hard-nosed climate professors and Science Moms can probably manage if food and fuel prices triple, but most Arizonans can’t. Energy povert…

Letter: Vouchers Explained

Arizona now has the most progressive taxpayer-funded school voucher program in the country providing over $6,500/yr to all 1.1 million Arizona…

Letter: Let's try something new

In light of recent news regarding all the various petitions and laws that are being argued in court I have a seemingly radical suggestion for …

Letter: Arizona Primaries

I am so exhausted hearing from some people (independents) complaining that they didn't receive their mail in ballots! Well, what about some pe…

Letter: Migrants and the wall

And yet another article, August 21, saying that border walls are ineffective. Several articles  have made this point. But let's look at how th…

Letter: What do you want LD17

Do you live in Oro Valley, Catalina, SaddleBrooke, Tanque Verde or Rita Ranch? If so, you’re probably in newly redrawn AZ State Legislative Di…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News