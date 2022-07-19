 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Petitions and Press Responsibility

  • Comments

Ballot propositions are a routine option for self-governance, as found in Article 4 of the Arizona Constitution. Registered voters sign petitions so propositions can appear on the ballot for direct vote.

The press has a civic duty to inform the public about when and where petitions can be signed, to ensure that the voice of the people is heard. Recently the media splashed reports about which petitions had enough signatures to qualify for the balloting process. Sadly, some did not, largely because not one newspaper, TV or radio show announced when and where a citizen could sign.

The latest collateral damage is the proposed Arizona Constitutional Amendment to protect Reproductive rights, which fell short of required signatures. The only recourse is to elect a Democratic Governor and legislators, because Republican politicians will not defend these rights.

People are also reading…

The press must ensure that citizens are informed about how to sign petitions. Only then will Arizonans will have true nonpartisan choices in their government.

Chris Hawkins

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Candidate Beau Lane

I would like to comment on Mr. Lane's campaign ad. I understand you are a Republican. Fine. I understand you have a good business background. …

Letter: January 6th Hearings

Have you been watching the January 6th hearings? Are you paying attention? Maybe those candidates in this up-coming election who claim to be l…

Letter: Arizonans Under Attack

At best, we expect our elected representatives to protect our rights and improve our lives. At the very least, we expect them to do us no harm…

Letter: Trump courting the courts

As child Trump grows more perversely unhinged with each passing day, some Republican political candidates remind me of a dog whirling in circl…

Letter: Political campaign signs

Around Tucson, I have seen signs for Tom Horne. On each sign, there are the words “Stop Critical Race Theory”. I wonder if Mr. Horne knows tha…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News