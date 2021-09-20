 Skip to main content
Letter: Petitions to stop bad bills
Letter: Petitions to stop bad bills

Re: Finding Petitions to stop bad bills.

Thank you to all the readers who have written to point out the some of the bad bills that were recently passed at the end of the last Arizona legislative session. Three of these bills would greatly reduce taxes on the wealthiest thereby negating Prop. 208 as well as drastically reducing tax revenues for other necessities. Three others are aimed at, in the end, reducing the voting rolls.

In order to see 1) What these bills do and 2) When and where you can sign Petitions to put these bills "on hold" Please go to linktr.ee/taggaz or demsov.org.

These petitions simply put these bills on the 2022 ballot and let the people of AZ decide. Please, time is of the essence.

Aaron Essif

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

