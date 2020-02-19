Letter: Pets in stores
Re: the Feb. 17 letter "Stop letting pets in grocery stores."

While I understand the writer’s concerns about pets in stores, even if one is allergic to dogs, the stores are large enough that this should not be an issue. Bringing pets to stores is a valuable way to socialize the dogs, presuming they are leashed and under control as the law requires. As for being scared of dogs, if the dog is leashed it should not be a problem. I’m scared to death of clowns and I saw one recently in Walmart. Should they ban clowns too? Any responsible owner keeps their dogs under control when they are in public and any responsible person asks permission to pet a dog before they reach out and touch them.

Dawn Wise

Northwest side

