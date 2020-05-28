Letter: Petty Politics Ignores Wise Foresight
U of A President Robert C. Robbins should be praised for quickly and efficiently establishing UA as a leader among universities in responding to the pandemic. This was a key step for the university to take as they work to avoid what will surely be a downturn in enrollment across the nation this fall, especially for universities reliant on out of town students.

University staff, faculty, and the whole Tucson economy will reap the benefits of Dr. Robbin's wise actions when UA sees above average enrollment this fall.

I was disappointed to see that instead of recognizing any this and giving Dr.

Robbins the praise he's earned, the Star instead chose to devote an entire page to casting vague aspersions against him as if engaged in some petty feud.

Kyle Johnston

North side

