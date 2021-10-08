Letter: Pfizer Moderna Apartheid

We have a two-track path for reducing COVID in Pima County. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for booster shots across a limited and yet surprising broad segment of our population. So what about the other innovator of this incredible mRNA technology vaccine, Moderna?
I received the Moderna booster shot, apparently half the dose of my first two, on September 30 here in Tucson as part of my 25 month long gig in their Phase 3 vaccine trials. Overnight I experienced injection site discomfort and perhaps a slight fever but that’s all.
While I’m not an immunologist or even a physician, just a 76-year old guy who has jumped into the laboratory Petri dish to help our country survive this foreign COVID invader, I’m confident in urging the FDA/CDC bureaucracy to allow Moderna boosters for all equally eligible Moderna-vaccinated Tucsonans.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
