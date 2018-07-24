CVS and Walgreen's, how dare you allow an employee deny a customer a prescription?! What's next? I can't get a Viagra Rx because it goes against your "religious"/moral beliefs? A pharmacist's own beliefs are his/hers .He/she has a job to do-provide legally and medically issued prescriptions, and their own beliefs should have nothing to do with it.I'm glad those pharmacists were fired. If it was up to me, they'd also lose their licenses, and be unemployable as a pharmacist.- Their loss! And Arizona-That you are one of the states allowing such discrimination is WRONG! This has all the looks of a pending class-action suit, and in my book you all deserve it!
Shields Templar
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.