Letter: Pharmacists are not Puppets

Re: the Dec. 9 article "Pharmacists would have to fill certain prescriptions under bill."
As a long-time pharmacist in Tucson, I feel I should respond to this article. State Sen. Kelly Townsend has no understanding of the duties and responsibilities of pharmacists. Her statement that "if your doctor is willing to write you a prescription for ivermectin or any other drug, a pharmacist has no right to refuse to fill it" is simply preposterous. Pharmacists are healthcare professionals that are extensively trained to manage patients and their medications. The FDA is in place to protect the public. They have the duty to evaluate safety and effectiveness of medications. Just because the doctor writes it, doesn't make it right especially if the FDA hasn't approved it. Pharmacists should not be bound by any bill that would compromise their professional judgement. Pharmacists have the right to use their knowledge and discretion just as physicians do. Pharmacists are not Puppets.
Scott Salerno, RPh
Northeast side
