Letter: Phoenix Day Trips
View Comments

Letter: Phoenix Day Trips

I was surprised to see that the Caliente article on Phoenix day trips, which had some great recommendations, suggested going to one of the physical bookstores owned by Amazon Books. I assume that most people read these types of articles to find places that are unique to a location, not to be directed to a chain store. Phoenix has amazing independent bookstores, including Changing Hands and First Draft Book Bar, that could have been featured. What a disappointment.

Trudy Mills

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Rosemont Mine

Curious that a writer uses "national security" as a reason for supporting Hudbay's appeal of a federal judge's ruling that blocks the proposed…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News