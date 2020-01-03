Letter: Phoenix Day Trips

I was surprised to see that the Caliente article on Phoenix day trips, which had some great recommendations, suggested going to one of the physical bookstores owned by Amazon Books. I assume that most people read these types of articles to find places that are unique to a location, not to be directed to a chain store. Phoenix has amazing independent bookstores, including Changing Hands and First Draft Book Bar, that could have been featured. What a disappointment.
Trudy Mills
Midtown
