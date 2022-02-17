Letter: Phoenix Loses Spring Training

I read with amusement your article about the sadness of fans and businesses in Scottsdale and the Phoenix area because the lockout means there will be no Major League Baseball spring training in 2022. Now they know how every Tucsonan felt when those same cities used public tax dollars to build a bunch of baseball parks and kill spring training in Tucson.
Tucson and Hi Corbett Field were the cradle of the Cactus League when it was launched in 1946, the brainchild of Cleveland Indians owner Bill Veeck. But the last MLB spring game was played there in March of 2010, after the Diamondbacks, Rockies, and White Sox all fled to new stadiums in Glendale, Mesa, and Phoenix. Did anybody in the Phoenix area care? No, they were too busy being greedy.
To those crybabies up north, I have just one observation: Karma is a [word that rhymes with "rich"].
John Vornholt
Northeast side
