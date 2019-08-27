I received a voice mail informing me that my Social Security number had been suspended due to some questionable online activity. I have developed a healthy skepticism that occasionally pays off. When these things happen I dream of having a button on my phone that if pushed the wrath of God would come down not only on the scammer but also on those who are behind this fraud.
I know that is not going to happen - the button, I mean. However, these fraudsters operate with seeming impunity and little interference from the agencies that should be protecting us. The question that plagues me is why. Are we technologically incapable? Do we lack IT people who can write the code that would stymie these hucksters’ efforts? How is the FCC working to rid us of this problem? After all, they are thieves.
My phone is another entry into my home. I don’t like door to door salespersons but I like intrusive phone calls even less.
Rev. Paul Self-Price, Retired
Paul Self-Price
Sahuarita
