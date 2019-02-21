Spare us your phony outrage over the recent Wiley cartoon.
The real obscenities are occurring in our community.
Obscenity is Tucson’s use of the RTA to enrich the privileged few while robbing ordinary citizens of their livelihoods.
Obscenity is Tucson’s use of overlay zones to create greater economic disparity among our citizens.
Obscenity is city staff looking the other way while developers ignore the law, resulting in the flooding of adjoining homes.
Obscenity is our local government deliberately withholding public information in an effort to cover up incompetence or worse.
Obscenities are the excessive tax breaks afforded to those who build downtown, while the rest of the community is overloaded with vacant commercial properties.
So please, spare us your outrage. Turning a blind eye to what is happening in our community has cost you the moral high ground.
Colette Altaffer
Midtown
