So let me get this straight. The Far Right MAGA Senators like Wendy Rogers, Justine Wadsack, Rachel Jones and Joseph Chaplik think that Photo Radar and Red Light Cameras are "an intrusion on our Privacy". But apparently they have no problem with cameras at Banks, Airports, Gas Stations, Department Stores or even their own chambers which they rule from. Also, willing to bet they have cameras in front of their own homes.