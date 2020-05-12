Letter: Photographer
Kudos to Kelly Presnell, Star photographer. Over the past few weeks in the Sports section, I've noticed some outstanding photographs of athletes (April 27, 28, May 5, 6 and 9 to name a few). His composition, lighting, and action shots are spectacular. Even before seeing who is attributed to the photo, it's fairly easy to tell the difference between a Presnell shot, and anyone else. So happy to see he's won AZ Photographer of the year in 2019, by the Newspaper Association. LOVE YOUR STUFF!

Brenda Blumentritt

West side

